How Ukraine is hiding F-16 jets in secret underground shelters

How Ukraine is hiding F-16 jets in secret underground shelters

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 August 2025 08:29
Ukraine builds underground bunkers to hide F-16 fighter jets
F-16 fighter jet. Illustrative photo: US Air Force

Ukraine has started constructing hidden underground bunkers to shelter the fighter jets it received from Western allies. Kyiv is also using decoys at other air bases to make it more difficult for Russia to target them.

This information was reported by the military analytical publication The National Interest.

What is known about the tactics of hiding fighter jets?

The publication's expert emphasizes that Ukraine keeps the locations of its F-16 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets secret. However, hiding the aircraft only solves part of Kyiv's problem, as modern aircraft require specialized equipment to remain operational.

To address this issue, the Ukrainian military charity Come Back Alive and the Ministry of Defense developed two mobile modules: one for aircraft maintenance and the other for mission planning. These mobile platforms enable the F-16 to operate from various bases, including civilian airfields.

"The key to F-16 survival when on the ground is not being found," former Royal Australian Air Force officer and Associate Fellow at RUSI, told the Kyiv Independent.

He added that the F-16s are widely "scattered". This means that if one is found and targeted, not all will be destroyed.

fighter jet war in Ukraine F-16 Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mirage 2000
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
