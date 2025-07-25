Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Female commanders now dominate Ukraine’s K-2 battalion

Female commanders now dominate Ukraine’s K-2 battalion

Ua en ru
Publication time 25 July 2025 20:53
Women lead key roles in Ukraine’s K-2 frontline unit
Commander of the K-2 regiment, Kyrylo Veres. Photo: still from video

In the K-2 battalion, a frontline unit of Ukraine’s armed forces, women are increasingly holding leadership positions. Women are not only on par with men, but they often surpass them in stability, responsibility, and professionalism.

K-2 regiment commander Kyrylo Veres stated this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Advertisement

Women are leading the way in the Ukrainian K-2 battalion

Kyrylo admits that he has not met with everyone in person, but he can already identify a clear trend: women are not only performing tasks, they are also taking on responsibilities equal to those of men, and sometimes even more.

"I currently have girls who are senior to the unit. One of them commands a combat company and is responsible for the entire strike drone unit," he says.

According to the commander, women's effectiveness in combat units is indisputable. However, there is one condition: "They work better if they love you. As soon as they don't, it's hysterics. It's a tsunami; it's a fire".

In terms of stability and responsibility, however, women are much more reliable, according to his observations.

"There are fewer of them. But they are stable. I have never had a female combat pilot who wanted to leave or transfer," the commander notes.

Read also:

Zelensky announces US drone deal — up to $30B in talks

Russian airstrike hits Kharkiv on July 25 — casualties reported

Russia bombed Kharkiv — Zelensky shows the aftermath

AFU women army war in Ukraine war
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
