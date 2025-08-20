Ukraine shelled on August 20 — Zelensky reacts fiercely

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Russian troops launched the combined strike on Ukraine on the night of August 20. Various cities were hit by the enemy strike, there were many casualties and severe destruction.

It was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in X.

Shelling of Ukraine on August 20

Zelensky said that Russians attacked Okhtyrka in the Sumy region with drones. As a result, 14 people were injured. It is noted that after the shelling, a family with wounded children — a 5-month-old, a 4-year-old, and a 6-year-old — sought help.

The consequences of the shelling of Okhtyrka. Photo: State Emergency Service

The enemy also hit Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region with a KAB. Five apartment buildings were damaged there, and at least three people are still trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is currently underway.

In addition, the President emphasized that there was a sneak attack on a gas distribution station in the Odessa region. There were also shelling of the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions. In total, more than 60 drones and a ballistic missile.

"All of these are demonstrative strikes that only confirm the need to put pressure on Moscow, the need to impose new sanctions and tariffs until diplomacy is fully effective. I thank all partners who are helping to stop this Russian war. Together with the United States, Europe, and all those who seek peace, we are working every day to guarantee security. We need strong security guarantees to ensure a truly reliable and lasting peace," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

