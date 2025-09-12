Ukrainian drones hit Primorsk, disrupting Russia’s shadow oil fleet

Consequences of the drone strike on Primorsk. Photo : screenshot from the video

At night, Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's largest oil port on the Baltic Sea, Primorsk. The strike caused millions of dollars in losses to the Russian budget and paralyzed key infrastructure that the Kremlin uses to circumvent sanctions.

This was reported to Novyny.LIVE by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Friday, September 12.

Advertisement

Ukrainian drones hit Prymorsk

Last night, SBU drones struck Russia's largest oil loading port in Primorsk.

It is the endpoint of the Baltic Pipeline System and a key hub for loading the "shadow fleet," through which Russia circumvents international sanctions to sell oil on foreign markets. Approximately 60 million tons of oil pass through this port annually, providing the Russian budget with about $15 billion in revenue.

Warning: Video is 18+, contains strong language!

Following the SBU drone attack on a vessel in the port and a pumping station, fires broke out, and oil shipments were suspended. According to preliminary estimates, Russia could lose up to $41 million per day due to the suspension of exports.

Other facilities in Russia's oil transportation infrastructure were also affected, including the NPS-3, Andreapol, and NPS-7 oil pumping stations. These facilities are integral components of the primary pipeline system that supplies crude oil to the Ust-Luga port terminal.

"The SBU was the first to systematically impose so-called "drone sanctions" against the Russian oil industry. They cut off the flow of petrodollars to the aggressor's budget. And since the Russian economy is based on oil, each such drone "visit" affects their ability to fight against our country. These "sanctions" will continue until a just peace comes to Ukraine," said an informed source in the SBU.

Read more:

In Sumy, a body was found under rubble after a Russian drone attack

Zelensky meets US envoy to discuss stronger sanctions on Russia