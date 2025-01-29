This is how Chasiv Yar looks from above. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Chasiv Yar is the town in Donetsk region that used to be a bustling place. Now the Russians have destroyed and bombed everything around it.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published the photo of the town on Telegram on Wednesday, January 29.

Chasiv Yar now — what the town looks like

Chasiv Yar used to be home to about 13,000 people. Now it is another ghost town because of the war unleashed by the invaders.

"After the Russians came, there was only a wasteland left... Soldiers of the Donbas battalion of the 18th Slavic Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine are heroically defending the city, repelling daily enemy attacks," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

View of the town of Chasiv Yar from above. Photo: MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

As a reminder, Chechen units from the Akhmat group were spotted near the settlement of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. They also include former Wagner members and militants of the neo-Nazi Rusich group.

As previously reported by the media, the Ukrainian fighters struck the territory of the refractory plant in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. This indicates that Russians have entered the plant.