Shelling of Ukraine on February 3 — how many drones were shot down by air defense

3 February 2025 09:56
Mobile air defense groups. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On the night of February 3, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 71 attack drones. Air defense was operating in ten regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drone attack on Ukraine on February 3

The agency said that last night, the occupiers launched 71 Shahed attack drones and various types of imitation drones from Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that as of 9:00 a.m., 38 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsky regions. Another 25 drones were lost in the area.

Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

On the morning of February 3, powerful explosions occurred in Kherson. However, no air raid alert was announced in the city.

Shortly after that, it was loud in Sumy. Russians launched guided aerial bombs at the city.

