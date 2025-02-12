Serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Photo: RBC-Ukraine

Russian authorities are trying to limit information about the situation in the Kursk region. In this way, they want to avoid the exchange of territories during possible negotiations with Ukraine.

This is stated in the ISW report.

The situation in the Kursk region

Russian military bloggers are being restricted in their coverage of the current front line in the Kursk region. Analysts suggest that the reason for this is the fear that the West will put pressure on Russia to exchange the occupied territories of Ukraine for Kursk.

The Russian authorities probably want to accuse the milbloggers of discrediting the Russian military because of the recent advance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Sudzha. They claimed that the military command was persecuting them for posting about successful Ukrainian attacks near Cherkaska Konopelka and Fanaseevka, which forced them to postpone plans for a future offensive in the area.

A map of the fighting in the Kursk region. Photo: ISW

The article states that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his intention to use Russian-controlled territory in future peace talks in exchange for Ukraine's TOT.

At the same time, the Russian president probably intends to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region before the talks begin in order to avoid this.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have once again replenished their exchange fund. In the Kursk region, the soldiers managed to capture twenty-one Russian soldiers.

It also became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced up to five kilometers southeast of Sudzha.