Russian prisoners of war. Photo: screenshot

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have once again replenished their exchange fund. In the Kursk region, the soldiers managed to capture two dozen Russian soldiers.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Airborne Assault Forces Command (AAF) on Wednesday, February 5.

Replenishment of the exchange fund

The AAF noted that, together with other units, they had captured 21 servicemen of the Russian army in the Kursk region. The prisoners received timely medical care.

"They chose the right path by surrendering to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Instead of taking part in senseless meat assaults without proper training and support. We call on all the servicemen of the Russian army — do not fulfill the fantasies of your dictator, surrender," it was said in the statement.

Among the captured invaders are soldiers from different regions of Russia, including Buryatia.

Earlier, in the Kharkiv region, rangers-paratroopers captured six Russian invaders.

We also wrote that in the Toretsk sector, the fighters of the Azov regiment captured an Eskimo who fought on the side of the Russian Federation.