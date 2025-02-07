Ukrainian troops break through defense in Kursk region

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On February 6, Ukrainian forces launched a series of mechanized attacks in the Kursk region. The fighters were able to advance up to five kilometers behind Russian lines southeast of Sudzha.

This is the report of analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in Kursk region

Geolocation footage released on February 6 showed that Ukrainian forces had taken positions southwest of Makhnivka and were advancing north and east of Cherkaska Konopelka along the Sudzha-Oboian road. The capture of Kolmakov and Fanaseyevka was also confirmed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian forces attacked in several waves, involving up to two mechanized battalions with armored vehicles, and that Russian troops were able to repel the attack. Russian military bloggers reported that Ukrainian forces used between 30 and 50 armored vehicles. Some sources claimed that Ukrainian troops successfully attacked in the direction of Cherkaska Konopelka, Fanaseyevka, and Ulanok, while other reports denied this information.

A map of the fighting in the Kursk region. Photo: ISW

Russian sources also gave conflicting assessments of the situation in Cherkaska Konopelka and Ulanok. A pro-Kremlin blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces had captured Cherkaska Konopelka, but other sources denied this information. Some reports claim that Ukrainian forces had a breakthrough or even a capture of Ulanok, but there is no geolocation evidence to support this.

"ISW has not yet found geolocation evidence that Ukrainian forces are operating in Ulanok. On February 6, the Ukrainian General Staff published a map indicating that Russian troops have recently made some progress in the forested area southwest of Kurylivka," ISW analysts noted.

In addition, there have been unconfirmed reports of Ukrainian attacks in the Kruglenky area northwest of Sudzha, but there is no other evidence of Ukrainian military activity in the area. Russian bloggers note that the attacks took place in difficult weather conditions, making it difficult for Russian drones to operate in the combat zone.

How the Armed Forces' offensive in the Kursk region could affect the situation on the battlefield

ISW notes that Russian military analysts fear that a further Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region could pose a threat to the rear areas of the Russian force grouping already operating in the Guevo area, as well as complicate Russia's "ability to cut Ukrainian ground lines of communication" in this sector.

According to Russian sources, units of the 11th Airborne Brigade, the 810th Marine Infantry Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, and the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 44th Army Corps of the Leningrad Military District are defending against Ukrainian attacks in this area. Drone operators from the Caspian Flotilla and Chechen Akhmat units also operate in the area.

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been going on for six months. Earlier in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the best fighters.

On February 5, it was reported that Ukrainian paratroopers managed to capture 21 Russians in the Kursk region.