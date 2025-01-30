Russia will focus on mobilization of prisoners in 2025 — details from the DIU

Russian invaders. Illustrative photo: Russian media

In 2025, the Russian army decided to focus on citizens serving sentences in prisons. People who are under investigation or have loan arrears will also be mobilized.

It was reported by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram on Thursday, January 30.

Mobilization of prisoners in Russia

"In 2025, to compensate for the losses of the invading army in the war against Ukraine, Russia expects to recruit at least 126,000 soldiers from the so-called "Special Forces", it was said in the statement.



The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine clarified that these would be Russians serving sentences in prisons, under investigation, with loan arrears and other problems. On average, it is planned to mobilize 10,000 people per month.

In total, the enemy wants to recruit at least 280,000 people in 2025 to compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine.

As a reminder, The Insider wrote that Russia destroyed the significant part of the arms and equipment accumulated by the USSR in Ukraine for "a possible war with the United States and NATO".

And the Institute for the Study of War believes that Russia has centralized drone control. They have created a separate regiment of unmanned systems.