Shelling of Ukraine on January 27 - destruction in several cities were recorded

Consequences of the shelling of Ukraine on January 27. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Damage was recorded in several cities as a result of the enemy attack.

Novyny.LIVE gathered information about the night shelling of Ukraine.

Dnipro

In Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling. A fire broke out and three private homes and an outbuilding were damaged.

Consequences of the shelling of Dnipro. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

At the same time, three high-rise buildings were damaged in Dnipro. One of them caught fire and was extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, said that that night the occupiers launched a large-scale attack on the region and tried to target the community. However, thanks to the work of air defense, there was no damage to the infrastructure.

Sumy

At the same time, Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko said that the enemy attacked the city with a UAVs.

"The two explosions damaged the building of an educational institution, an apartment building and administrative buildings," the statement said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

As a reminder, over the past week, Ukrainian air defense has shot down more than 500 occupiers' targets over Ukraine. Russians attacked Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles.

At the same time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the number of targets launched by Russia this week.