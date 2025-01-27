Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Army arrow Russia strikes at Ukraine with drones — the consequences arrow

Russia strikes at Ukraine with drones — the consequences

27 January 2025 08:53
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Shelling of Ukraine on January 27 - destruction in several cities were recorded
Consequences of the shelling of Ukraine on January 27. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones. Damage was recorded in several cities as a result of the enemy attack.

Novyny.LIVE gathered information about the night shelling of Ukraine.

Dnipro

In Samarivskyi district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, infrastructure was damaged as a result of shelling. A fire broke out and three private homes and an outbuilding were damaged.

удар по Дніпрі 27 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Dnipro. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
обстріл Дніпра 27 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Dnipro. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
атака на Дніпро 27 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Dnipro. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
атака дронів на Дніпро 27 січня
Consequences of the shelling of Dnipro. Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

At the same time, three high-rise buildings were damaged in Dnipro. One of them caught fire and was extinguished by rescuers. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

The mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, said that that night the occupiers launched a large-scale attack on the region and tried to target the community. However, thanks to the work of air defense, there was no damage to the infrastructure.

Sumy

At the same time, Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko said that the enemy attacked the city with a UAVs.

"The two explosions damaged the building of an educational institution, an apartment building and administrative buildings," the statement said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.

As a reminder, over the past week, Ukrainian air defense has shot down more than 500 occupiers' targets over Ukraine. Russians attacked Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles.

At the same time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the number of targets launched by Russia this week.

shelling UAVs war in Ukraine destruction

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

19:03 Passenger plane caught fire in South Korea, injured — photos

18:42 NATO confirms Russia's attempt to assassinate Rheinmetall's CEO

18:30 Famous Ukrainian sportsman got an Order for feat in Kursk region

18:12 The 3rd SABr reacted to the Centuria organization scandal

17:57 What happened to the oldest crypto exchange in Ukraine

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

17:43 Zelenskyy called Netanyahu — what they talked about

15:56 Poland prevents blockade of its border with Ukraine — details

15:12 Serbian Prime Minister resigned — what the reason was

14:48 What does the new package of sanctions against Russia include

13:25 The CabMin fired Klimenkov as Deputy Minister of Defence

19:03 Passenger plane caught fire in South Korea, injured — photos

18:42 NATO confirms Russia's attempt to assassinate Rheinmetall's CEO

18:30 Famous Ukrainian sportsman got an Order for feat in Kursk region

18:12 The 3rd SABr reacted to the Centuria organization scandal

17:57 What happened to the oldest crypto exchange in Ukraine

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

17:43 Zelenskyy called Netanyahu — what they talked about

15:56 Poland prevents blockade of its border with Ukraine — details

15:12 Serbian Prime Minister resigned — what the reason was

14:48 What does the new package of sanctions against Russia include

13:25 The CabMin fired Klimenkov as Deputy Minister of Defence

07:40 How war and aid will change in Ukraine under Trump

31 December 2024

08:17 Christmas markets in Germany — where it's cheaper and more fun

06:28 Ohmatdyt, HPP, and an intercontinental missile — 2024's tragedies

19 November 2024
Exclusive

21:17 1000 days of the war in Lviv — facts of aid

08:16 1000 days of war — how many journalists died from Russian terror

15 November 2024
Exclusive

06:37 Ukraine without US help — will assets be transferred on time?

14 November 2024

17:43 New rules of war — what Trump's victory will change for Ukraine

5 November 2024

06:03 How the US presidential election system works

24 October 2024
News with video

06:16 Back to nuclear status — can Ukraine create its own weapons

21 October 2024

23:41 US soldier on why he fights for Ukraine

Top news

All News Articles Video

16:03 Forget about highlighting — a new trend in hair coloring

21 January 2025

13:01 Usyk will fight in 2025 — time and opponent are known

16:04 Rejuvenating haircuts — the best options for women 50+

17 January 2025

19:44 Winter 2025 soap nails — the main manicure trend

16:05 A haircut that suits everyone and always looks perfect

06:02 When to charge your smartphone — the ideal battery percentage

24 January 2025

16:01 Vintage hairstyle is back — stylish trend for 2025

21 January 2025

22:0076 people died in the fire in Turkey — Zelenskyy reacted

24 January 2025

11:19 Joggers — easily styled, most comfortable winter pants

22 January 2025

11:16 The most fashionable skirts of 2025 — what to choose