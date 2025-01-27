Ми в соцмережах:

Night drone attack — Air Force reports on number of UAVs downed

27 January 2025 09:29
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Shelling of Ukraine on January 27 - how many drones were shot down by air defense
Night work of air defense. Photo: North Operation Command
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 104 attack drones. Air defense worked in ten regions and shot down most of the enemy's targets.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Night drone attack on Ukraine on January 27

The Air Force said that last night the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of imitation drones from Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda (Crimea).

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 9:00 a.m., 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Dnipro, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the statement said.

At the same time, it is known that another 39 enemy imitator drones were lost without negative consequences.

As a result of the Russian UAV attack, Dnipropetrovs'k, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv regions were affected. Infrastructure, apartment buildings and private homes were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the injured are being treated. All relevant services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

As a reminder, the attack on the night of January 27 caused destruction in several Ukrainian cities. In particular, Dnipropetrovs'k, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Sumy regions suffered from the drone attack.

We also wrote that on January 26, a man's body was found in Zaporizhzhia after the city was shelled on January 18.

