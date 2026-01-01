Ukrainian Forces destroy drone depots and Tor-M2 system

Fire after the explosion. Photo: still from the video

On New Year’s night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes against key Russian military and industrial facilities. The attacks targeted sites both inside Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Thursday, January 1.

Ukrainian Forces hit key enemy targets

Among the targets was the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. Strike drones hit the facility, causing a fire on the refinery’s premises.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Almetyevsk oil preparation facility in the Republic of Tatarstan. The results of that strike are still being assessed.

In addition, Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit several military targets in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. Near the city of Donetsk, a storage facility housing Shahed and Geran-type drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities was struck.

Near the settlement of Shevchenko, Ukrainian forces hit a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system.

In the area around Ilovaisk, the Defense Forces struck a fuel and lubricants depot belonging to Russia’s 51st Army. A fire was reported at the site.

Additionally, near Avdiivka, Ukrainian forces hit a command and observation post of an assault unit from Russia’s 68th Tank Regiment of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division.

