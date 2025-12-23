Ukrainian drone strike knocked out Russia’s only Il-38N in the Black Sea

Elimination of the Russian jet. Photo: screenshot from the video

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed new details about the preparation of a special operation to destroy a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk. Before the explosion, an Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft was hit.

The SBU released this information on Telegram on Tuesday, December 23.

Ukraine's attack on Novorossiysk

During the preparation of the attack on Novorossiysk, employees of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU damaged a modernized anti-submarine aircraft, the Il-38N (Sea Dragon), at the Yeisk airbase.

This aircraft is designed for maritime reconnaissance, searching for submarines, controlling areas, laying minefields, and launching torpedo attacks. The damaged aircraft interfered with the SBU's marine drone operations. The report states that the approximate cost of this aircraft is $24 million.

According to the SBU, Russia only had one aircraft of this class in the Black Sea that could detect the Sub Sea Baby submarine drone while it was moving toward its target. The destruction of this aircraft prevented the enemy from noticing the threat in time, allowing the successful completion of the main part of the special operation: the destruction of a "Varshavianka" class submarine.

The SBU destroyed the Il-38N with a modern drone equipped with an overground detonating warhead and two thousand downward-facing elements. The explosion occurred directly above the compartment containing the main equipment and radar systems, damaging one of the aircraft's engines.

"The Security Service of Ukraine will continue to work on legitimate military targets of the enemy and destroy them where they least expect it!" the message added.

