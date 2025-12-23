Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Ukrainian intelligence shows the "Baba yaga" drone

Ukrainian intelligence shows the "Baba yaga" drone

Publication time 23 December 2025 20:49
Ukrainian intelligence shows the "Baba yaga" drone — video
The 'Baba yaga" drone. Photo: screenshot from the video

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (GUR) demonstrated the "Baba yaga" drone. It is considered one of the most effective drones in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

GUR representative Vadym Skibitskyi provided this information in response to a question from Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Ukrainian drone "Baba yaga"

Skybitsky says that "Baba yaga" is one of the most powerful drones in the Ukrainian defenders' arsenal. It has been used extensively on the front line for a long time.

It is capable of deep incursions into enemy territory, identifying enemy positions, and coordinating the actions of Ukrainian units.

"It is powerful. It allows us to support our assault units' effective offensive operations," said a GUR representative.

Read more:

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
