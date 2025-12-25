Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian energy asset — multiple explosions recorded

Smoke from the attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil products plant. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian forces on Thursday, December 25, carried out an air-launched Storm Shadow missile strike on the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant in Russia’s Rostov region. Multiple explosions were reported following the attack, while the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The information was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a statement published on Telegram.

Strike on the Novoshakhtinsk petroleum products plant

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery is one of the key fuel producers in southern Russia and plays a significant role in supplying the needs of the occupying forces.

In particular, the facility provides diesel fuel and aviation kerosene to Russian troops.

The plant’s total storage capacity exceeds 210,000 cubic meters.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and to compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

