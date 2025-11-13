Ukrainian drones and missiles strike dozens of enemy targets — General Staff

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Telegram

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have delivered powerful strikes on dozens of the enemy’s strategic facilities across Russia, Crimea, and other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The attacks involved the newest Ukrainian drones and domestically produced missiles, including the Flamingo, Bars, and Liutyi models.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Thursday, November 13.

Advertisement

Ukraine strikes fuel depots, airfields, and occupation command posts

As part of efforts to degrade the enemy’s military and economic potential, Ukrainian forces conducted a series of complex strikes on the aggressor’s military and logistical facilities. In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, hits were recorded at the "Morskoy Oil Terminal," a helicopter parking area, and drone preparation sites at the Kirovske airfield. A Russian air-defense radar station near Yevpatoria was also destroyed.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, a fuel depot in the Berdyansk area and forward command posts of the enemy’s 5th Combined Arms Army and 127th Motorized Rifle Division were struck," the General Staff noted.

Part of the attacks took place directly on Russian territory, where a series of explosions was also recorded. The General Staff is clarifying the scale of the damage and stresses that the strikes will continue as long as the occupiers maintain their aggression. Ukrainian forces continue delivering precision attacks on facilities supporting the logistics and combat operations of the Russian occupation army.

To conduct these complex strikes, Ukrainian forces use strike drones, loitering munitions, and various types of missiles. Last night, several long-range weapons were launched, among them the domestically developed Flamingo, Bars, and Liutyi systems.

Read more:

Ukraine strikes Russian plant and ammo depot — General Staff

Ukrainian missiles enter mass production after battlefield tests

Ukraine hits Russia's Orsk oil refinery — General Staff