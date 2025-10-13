Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Russia hits Zaporizhzhia 570 times in a day, casualties reported

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia 570 times in a day, casualties reported

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 October 2025 13:13
Zaporizhzhia region shelling on October 12–13 — two killed, two injured
Fire extinguishing operation. Illustrative photo: SES of Ukraine

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces carried out massive shelling of 18 settlements over the past 24 hours, employing aviation, artillery, and drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia region

During the day, the occupiers launched 570 attacks across the region. Settlements under fire included Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Prymorske, Novoandriivka, and others.

Russian troops carried out eight airstrikes, used 357 drones of various types, including FPV drones, and shelled the region four times with multiple-launch rocket systems.

As a result of a drone strike in the Polohy district, two people were killed and two others were injured.

Artillery strikes destroyed private homes, outbuildings, and vehicles. Three incidents of damage to civilian infrastructure were also recorded.

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on October 12-13
Aftermath of shelling in Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
