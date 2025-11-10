Ukraine's new "Flamingo" missile is a game-changer, Military says

The Flamingo Missile. Photo: AP

Yurii Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "ACHILLES" assessed the effectiveness of the Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile. According to Fedorenko, the rocket allows Ukraine to deter Russian occupiers without relying on Western permits.

Fedorenko made this statement on Monday, November 10, during the live broadcast of Ranok.LIVE.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile

"The moment you have a presence in any field is the moment you have the ability to expand it at any time to meet the needs of your own state," Fedorenko said.

He said that Ukraine retaining the ability to modernize and manufacture is a very significant achievement that will be appreciated over time.

Fedorenko noted that Ukrainian weapons allow them to influence the occupiers regardless of approvals from Western countries.

"We will influence the enemy in such a way that the enemy cannot terrorize and kill Ukrainians. It is our choice where we will direct our missiles," emphasized the commander of the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "ACHILLES."

He added that although the missile is being produced in small batches, it is already a breakthrough.

Read more:

Bendett on new combat rules — why NATO needs Ukraine’s drones

New war realities — how Ukraine is shaping global defense