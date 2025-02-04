Budanov denies information about DPRK troops’ withdrawal from Kursk region

Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: DIU

North Korea’s military continues to participate in the war against Ukraine in the Kursk region. According to the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, there are still about 8,000 DPRK soldiers there.

The War Zone reported it.

DPRK military in the Kursk region

On February 1, Budanov noted that North Korean troops are still fighting on the front line near Kursk, but their activity has decreased in recent days due to heavy losses.

According to him, media reports about the absence of DPRK troops on the front line for several weeks "are not true".

"We have to wait for a while to see if there are any real changes or if it's just a decrease in activity for a couple of days," the DIU chief said.

At the same time, South Korean intelligence today confirmed the complete withdrawal of DPRK troops from the front in the Kursk region.

Earlier, Yonhap News wrote that DPRK troops have not been involved in hostilities in the Kursk region on the side of Russia since mid-January.

And Newsweek reported on cases of buying fake tuberculosis certificates in North Korea. In this way, they are trying to avoid taking part in the war.