AFU strike Saratov oil refinery — why it matters to Russia

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 September 2025 15:59
Strike on Saratov oil refinery on September 16 — what is known
Fire at the Saratov oil refinery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Facebook

On the night of September 16, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Saratov oil refinery in Russia. Explosions and a fire were reported in the area of the facility.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, September 16.

Consequences of the strike

The results of the attack are being clarified.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently taking measures aimed at undermining the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation, including its ability to supply occupying forces with fuel, ammunition, and weapons, as well as to stop armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff stated.

What is known about the Saratov oil refinery

The plant specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, as well as various grades of bitumen, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, and more. Overall, it produces over 20 types of petroleum products.

The facility is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces. In 2023, its processing volume reached 4.8 million tons.

Oil refinery oil drones war in Ukraine russia
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
