Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
HomeAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estatePsychologyFoodHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesFashionWarWar economyShows and starsTravelMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia — 2 people killed

Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia — 2 people killed

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 September 2025 11:45
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on September 16 — casualties reported
Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

A rocket strike in Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured 13 others, including two children. The attack occurred during the night of September 16.

This was reported by the press center of the State Emergency Service (SES) and Zaporizhzhia OVA head Ivan Fedorov on Tuesday, September 16.

Advertisement

Aftermath of the attack

"Large fires broke out: flames engulfed three residential buildings covering 350 sq. m, two trucks in a parking lot, and a service station over 600 sq. m," the report states.

The number of injured is being clarified.

Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia — number of victims doubles - photo 1
Emergency Service workers extinguishing the fire. Photo: SES

Overall, according to Fedorov, 14 people were injured and two others were killed in attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Polohy district.

Within a single day, the occupiers carried out 540 strikes across 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia — number of victims doubles - photo 2
Vehicles damaged in the fire. Photo: SES

"Russian forces carried out 11 airstrikes on Balabyne, Hryhorivka, Huliaipole, Chervone, and Uspenivka," the report states.

Additionally, 329 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Bohdanivka, Plavni, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Chervone, and Preobrazhenka.

Seventeen strikes were launched using MLRS on Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Huliaipole, and Novodanylivka.

Another 183 artillery strikes hit Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Chervone.

Rocket strike on Zaporizhzhia — number of casualties doubles, photo 3
Fire caused by the Russian attack. Photo: SES

"There have been 134 reports of damage to apartment and private houses, commercial premises, businesses, electrical equipment, vehicles, and outbuildings," Fedorov added.

Read more:

Poland could shoot Russian drones over Ukraine — with a nuance

Trump calls Russia the aggressor in Ukraine war for first time

Russia tests Europe's response to drone attacks — ISW reports

Zaporizhzhia occupiers Ivan Fedorov war in Ukraine dead casualties
Ivanna Chayka - editor
Author
Ivanna Chayka
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information