Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on September 16 — casualties reported

Rescuers are dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

A rocket strike in Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured 13 others, including two children. The attack occurred during the night of September 16.

This was reported by the press center of the State Emergency Service (SES) and Zaporizhzhia OVA head Ivan Fedorov on Tuesday, September 16.

Aftermath of the attack

"Large fires broke out: flames engulfed three residential buildings covering 350 sq. m, two trucks in a parking lot, and a service station over 600 sq. m," the report states.

The number of injured is being clarified.

Emergency Service workers extinguishing the fire. Photo: SES

Overall, according to Fedorov, 14 people were injured and two others were killed in attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Polohy district.

Within a single day, the occupiers carried out 540 strikes across 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Vehicles damaged in the fire. Photo: SES

"Russian forces carried out 11 airstrikes on Balabyne, Hryhorivka, Huliaipole, Chervone, and Uspenivka," the report states.

Additionally, 329 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) attacked Bohdanivka, Plavni, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Chervone, and Preobrazhenka.

Seventeen strikes were launched using MLRS on Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Huliaipole, and Novodanylivka.

Another 183 artillery strikes hit Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, and Chervone.

Fire caused by the Russian attack. Photo: SES

"There have been 134 reports of damage to apartment and private houses, commercial premises, businesses, electrical equipment, vehicles, and outbuildings," Fedorov added.

