Poland could technically shoot down Russian drones at Ukraine’s request — but cannot act unilaterally

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said he considers it reasonable to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He noted that Poland could assist Ukraine in this matter, but cannot decide on it alone.

This statement was made in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Why Poland cannot unilaterally shoot down Russian drones over Ukraine

Sikorski recalled that the idea was discussed already during the presidency of Joe Biden in the United States. He noted that NATO and EU countries are technically capable of implementing such an initiative. However, Poland cannot make this decision on its own.

The minister emphasized that protecting the Polish population from potential threats — such as falling debris from aircraft — would be far more effective if it were possible to destroy drones and other aerial vehicles outside the territory of Poland. He also said that it would be advantageous for Poland to shoot down hostile aircraft over Ukrainian territory at the request of Ukraine.

"If Ukraine asked us to shoot them down over its own territory, that would be to our advantage. If you ask me personally, we should consider it," Sikorski stressed.

Sikorski concluded that the question of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine requires further discussion.

