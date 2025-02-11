Ukraine's General Staff confirms damage to oil refinery in Saratov region of Russia

Fire caused by the impact. Photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of Tuesday, February 11, Ukrainian defenders struck at the Saratov oil refinery in Russia. The enterprise was involved in supplying the Russian army.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff via Telegram.

Attack on a refinery in the Saratov region

For example, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence, and the Special Operations Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery at night, that performs complex oil processing.

The General Staff noted that the refinery mainly produces gasoline, fuel oil, and diesel fuel, but also more than 20 types of oil products. This enterprise was involved in supplying the Russian army.

"The hit was confirmed. A fire broke out in the facility. Damage assessment is underway," the statement said.

Earlier, on the night of February 10, unidentified drones attacked Krasnodar and the Afip oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory. The company has an annual capacity of 6.25 million tons of oil.

We also wrote that on the night of February 5, drones attacked a refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.