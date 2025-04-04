Russians hit Kryvyi Rih killing 16 people — Zelensky reacted — photos

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznietsov

Russian invaders fired ballistic missiles at Kryvyi Rih in the evening of April 4. Children died as a result of the attack.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacts to the shelling.

Zelensky's reaction to the attack on Kryvyi Rih

"A Russian missile struck an ordinary city, directly hitting a street in an area with residential buildings. Preliminary reports suggest it was a ballistic missile strike. As of now, 14 fatalities have been confirmed, including six children. My condolences to their families and loved ones," wrote the President.

Warning: Photo 18+, contains sensitive images!

The body of a man killed in a shelling in Kryvyi Rih. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

Zelensky added that the rescue operation is ongoing. At least five buildings were damaged.

"Russian strikes occur every day. People die every day. There is only one reason why this continues: Russia doesn't want a ceasefire, and we see it. The whole world sees it. Each missile, every attack drone proves that Russia seeks only war. And only the world's pressure on Russia, all efforts to strengthen Ukraine, our air defense, and our forces — can determine when the war will end," Zelensky added.

Bodies of those killed in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

Zelensky emphasized that America, Europe, and everyone else in the world have the capacity to force Russia to abandon terror and war.

Dead due to the shelling of Kryvyi Rih. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

Consequences of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

Damaged car. Photo: X/ZelenskyyUa

Consequences of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy/Official

Damaged building in Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Telegram/Zelenskiy/Official

Previously, Zelensky said that Ukraine wants the war to end as soon as possible. Kyiv agreed to an unconditional ceasefire during talks in Saudi Arabia. The Russians have not yet agreed to this, but talks between the United States and Russia continue.

Earlier, Russia has rejected US proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine, noting that they do not meet Moscow's basic demands.