End of the war in Ukraine — Venislavskyi spoke about the timing

Fedir Venislavskyi. Photo: RBC-Ukraine

The war in Ukraine will definitely not end in the next few months. Accordingly, mobilization measures will not be eased.

It was said by the member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi in an interview with UNIAN on Tuesday, January 28.

Why we should not expect the war to end soon

According to Venislavskyi, there is currently no talk of a cessation of hostilities. He believes that active discussion of the imminent possibility of a ceasefire only harms the interests of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence capability.

"Because it creates a certain nervousness, uncertainty. As a person who has a little more information from closed sources, I have no reason to hope that the war will be over in the coming months. The war will definitely not end within a few months," he noted.

Venislavskyi also added that mobilization is going on as planned and there is no reason to expect any easing. He is convinced that the discussion of the possibility of recruiting people from the age of 18 only confirms this.

