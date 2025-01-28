Ми в соцмережах:

Venislavskyi answers whether the war will end in the near future

28 January 2025 19:07
Olha Antonovska - editor
End of the war in Ukraine — Venislavskyi spoke about the timing
Fedir Venislavskyi. Photo: RBC-Ukraine
The war in Ukraine will definitely not end in the next few months. Accordingly, mobilization measures will not be eased.

It was said by the member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi in an interview with UNIAN on Tuesday, January 28.

Why we should not expect the war to end soon

According to Venislavskyi, there is currently no talk of a cessation of hostilities. He believes that active discussion of the imminent possibility of a ceasefire only harms the interests of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence capability. 

"Because it creates a certain nervousness, uncertainty. As a person who has a little more information from closed sources, I have no reason to hope that the war will be over in the coming months. The war will definitely not end within a few months," he noted.

Venislavskyi also added that mobilization is going on as planned and there is no reason to expect any easing. He is convinced that the discussion of the possibility of recruiting people from the age of 18 only confirms this.

As a reminder, the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges, said that Russia cannot be trusted. He emphasized that Russia would not honor any agreements reached during the negotiations.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, explained why he had prohibited any negotiations with Russia at the beginning of the full-scale war. According to the President, he wanted to protect Ukraine from collapse.

