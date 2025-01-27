Negotiations with Russia — the DIU denied Budanov’s statement

Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Army Inform

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine stated that the statements of Kyrylo Budanov from the closed-door meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, which were spread in the media, are not true. The agency calls on the media not to spread false information.

The statement was released by the DIU press service.

What the DIU says

"The DIU would like to draw the attention of the media and the public to the fact that the alleged quote by the Head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, from the closed-door, classified meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not true," it is said in the statement.

Representatives of all media outlets were urged not to spread rumors, unverified and unconfirmed information, especially on issues of protection in the war. The DIU added that some politicians, unfortunately, can distort statements in their own interests, using journalists for this purpose.

"We emphasize that the dissemination of any reports about what is allegedly discussed at official meetings with the classified stamp with the participation of the military and political leadership of the state harms the security of the state and is used by the enemy in their own interests," it was said in the Department.

As a reminder, on January 27, Ukrainska Pravda, citing an official from the Verkhovna Rada, reported that Budanov had stated that if serious negotiations to end the war did not begin by the summer of 2025, Ukraine's future existence was at risk.

