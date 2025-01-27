Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Army arrow The DIU denied that Budanov had spoken about negotiations arrow

The DIU denied that Budanov had spoken about negotiations

27 January 2025 14:39
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Negotiations with Russia — the DIU denied Budanov’s statement
Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Army Inform
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine stated that the statements of Kyrylo Budanov from the closed-door meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, which were spread in the media, are not true. The agency calls on the media not to spread false information.

The statement was released by the DIU press service.

What the DIU says

"The DIU would like to draw the attention of the media and the public to the fact that the alleged quote by the Head of the DIU, Kyrylo Budanov, from the closed-door, classified meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is not true," it is said in the statement. 

Representatives of all media outlets were urged not to spread rumors, unverified and unconfirmed information, especially on issues of protection in the war. The DIU added that some politicians, unfortunately, can distort statements in their own interests, using journalists for this purpose. 

"We emphasize that the dissemination of any reports about what is allegedly discussed at official meetings with the classified stamp with the participation of the military and political leadership of the state harms the security of the state and is used by the enemy in their own interests," it was said in the Department.

As a reminder, on January 27, Ukrainska Pravda, citing an official from the Verkhovna Rada, reported that Budanov had stated that if serious negotiations to end the war did not begin by the summer of 2025, Ukraine's future existence was at risk. 

Earlier, the Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said when negotiations with Russia would be possible.

negotiations Кирило Буданов war in Ukraine DIU russia

All news

Archive
All News Articles Video

19:07 Venislavskyi answers whether the war will end in the near future

19:03 Passenger plane caught fire in South Korea, injured — photos

18:42 NATO confirms Russia's attempt to assassinate Rheinmetall's CEO

18:30 Famous Ukrainian sportsman got an Order for feat in Kursk region

18:12 The 3rd SABr reacted to the Centuria organization scandal

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

17:57 What happened to the oldest crypto exchange in Ukraine

17:43 Zelenskyy called Netanyahu — what they talked about

15:56 Poland prevents blockade of its border with Ukraine — details

15:12 Serbian Prime Minister resigned — what the reason was

14:48 What does the new package of sanctions against Russia include

19:07 Venislavskyi answers whether the war will end in the near future

19:03 Passenger plane caught fire in South Korea, injured — photos

18:42 NATO confirms Russia's attempt to assassinate Rheinmetall's CEO

18:30 Famous Ukrainian sportsman got an Order for feat in Kursk region

18:12 The 3rd SABr reacted to the Centuria organization scandal

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

17:57 What happened to the oldest crypto exchange in Ukraine

17:43 Zelenskyy called Netanyahu — what they talked about

15:56 Poland prevents blockade of its border with Ukraine — details

15:12 Serbian Prime Minister resigned — what the reason was

14:48 What does the new package of sanctions against Russia include

07:40 How war and aid will change in Ukraine under Trump

31 December 2024

08:17 Christmas markets in Germany — where it's cheaper and more fun

06:28 Ohmatdyt, HPP, and an intercontinental missile — 2024's tragedies

19 November 2024
Exclusive

21:17 1000 days of the war in Lviv — facts of aid

08:16 1000 days of war — how many journalists died from Russian terror

15 November 2024
Exclusive

06:37 Ukraine without US help — will assets be transferred on time?

14 November 2024

17:43 New rules of war — what Trump's victory will change for Ukraine

5 November 2024

06:03 How the US presidential election system works

24 October 2024
News with video

06:16 Back to nuclear status — can Ukraine create its own weapons

21 October 2024

23:41 US soldier on why he fights for Ukraine

Top news

All News Articles Video

16:03 Forget about highlighting — a new trend in hair coloring

21 January 2025

13:01 Usyk will fight in 2025 — time and opponent are known

16:04 Rejuvenating haircuts — the best options for women 50+

17 January 2025

19:44 Winter 2025 soap nails — the main manicure trend

16:05 A haircut that suits everyone and always looks perfect

06:02 When to charge your smartphone — the ideal battery percentage

24 January 2025

16:01 Vintage hairstyle is back — stylish trend for 2025

21 January 2025

22:0076 people died in the fire in Turkey — Zelenskyy reacted

24 January 2025

11:19 Joggers — easily styled, most comfortable winter pants

22 January 2025

11:16 The most fashionable skirts of 2025 — what to choose