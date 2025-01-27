Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

Future at risk — Budanov spoke about negotiations with Russia

Future at risk — Budanov spoke about negotiations with Russia

27 January 2025 10:17
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
War in Ukraine — Budanov spoke about the risks if there are no negotiations
Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: RBC-Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

The Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that if serious negotiations to end the war do not begin by the summer of 2025, there will be serious problems. In this case, Ukraine’s future existence is at great risk. 

Ukrainska Pravda reports this with reference to Budanov’s words.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The publication notes that the Rada recently held closed-door meetings. The leadership of the parliament and factions invited representatives of the command of the Defence Forces of Ukraine to get a real picture of the situation at the front. 

The meeting included reports from representatives of the General Staff and other military leaders, as well as Kyrylo Budanov’s speech. 

"Someone asked him how much time we still had. And Budanov, with his cold smile, said: "If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, then very dangerous processes for the very existence of Ukraine may be launched," it is said in the article. 

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently spoke about the format of negotiations with Russia. According to him, he hopes for the participation of the US and Europe. 

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that negotiations with Russia are possible when its army withdraws at least to the borders of 2022.

negotiations Ukraine Кирило Буданов war in Ukraine russia

19:03 Passenger plane caught fire in South Korea, injured — photos

18:42 NATO confirms Russia's attempt to assassinate Rheinmetall's CEO

18:30 Famous Ukrainian sportsman got an Order for feat in Kursk region

18:12 The 3rd SABr reacted to the Centuria organization scandal

17:57 What happened to the oldest crypto exchange in Ukraine

17:43 Zelenskyy called Netanyahu — what they talked about

15:56 Poland prevents blockade of its border with Ukraine — details

15:12 Serbian Prime Minister resigned — what the reason was

14:48 What does the new package of sanctions against Russia include

13:25 The CabMin fired Klimenkov as Deputy Minister of Defence

