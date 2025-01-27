War in Ukraine — Budanov spoke about the risks if there are no negotiations

Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: RBC-Ukraine

The Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that if serious negotiations to end the war do not begin by the summer of 2025, there will be serious problems. In this case, Ukraine’s future existence is at great risk.

Ukrainska Pravda reports this with reference to Budanov’s words.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The publication notes that the Rada recently held closed-door meetings. The leadership of the parliament and factions invited representatives of the command of the Defence Forces of Ukraine to get a real picture of the situation at the front.

The meeting included reports from representatives of the General Staff and other military leaders, as well as Kyrylo Budanov’s speech.

"Someone asked him how much time we still had. And Budanov, with his cold smile, said: "If there are no serious negotiations by the summer, then very dangerous processes for the very existence of Ukraine may be launched," it is said in the article.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently spoke about the format of negotiations with Russia. According to him, he hopes for the participation of the US and Europe.

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that negotiations with Russia are possible when its army withdraws at least to the borders of 2022.