A plant in Cheboksary, Russia, was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces — details from the General Staff

Defense Forces, during the night of November 26, attacked the "VNIIR-Progress" plant in Cheboksary, which manufactures navigation equipment and components for cruise and ballistic missiles. In addition, Ukrainian forces struck military targets in temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Strike on a plant in Russia

The General Staff reported that in Cheboksary, in the Chuvash Republic, an impact on the territory of the facility was recorded, followed by a fire at the site.

It is noted that the "VNIIR-Progress" plant is engaged in the production of GNSS receivers and antennas for GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems, including "Kometa" modules used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Kalibr missile systems, and UMPK modules for aerial bombs.

In addition, Ukrainian drones struck:

the command post of one of the units of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in Vasylivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region),

a Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system in Mariupol,

brigade-level ammunition depots in Ocheretyne and Kamianka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region,

a location where enemy personnel were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to carry out measures aimed at stopping the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, destroying the enemy, its equipment, and its weapons," the statement reads.

