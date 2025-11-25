Experimental Russian A-60 plane that can carry laser weapons destroyed by Ukraine

Fire in Russia after Ukrainian attack. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of November 25, Ukrainian units successfully attacked several strategic military and industrial facilities in Russia. The attack destroyed an experimental aircraft and other important strategic targets.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released this information on Tuesday, November 25.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck deep into Russia

Ukrainian rocket forces and artillery, working in coordination with Special Operations Forces, the Navy's coastal missile troops, and the Unmanned Systems Forces, struck several key targets deep inside Russia. The operation involved the use of Bars strike UAVs and Neptune cruise missiles.

In particular, two major defense facilities were hit in Taganrog, in Russia's Rostov region — the Beriev Aircraft Repair Plant and Atlant Aero, a manufacturer of Molniya UAVs.

Multiple explosions and large-scale fires were recorded on the territory of both sites.

During the strike on the Beriev plant, the experimental A-60 aircraft equipped with a combat laser was likely damaged. The aircraft was developed to test high-power airborne laser systems, and only two prototypes were ever built. Both A-60s functioned solely as experimental flying laboratories, and serial production was never planned.

Russian channels report that an aircraft caught fire at the Taganrog-Yuzhny military airfield, which serves as the main testing base for the Beriev enterprise. Local authorities reported 3 dead and 8 injured as a result of the nighttime attack.

Additionally, the enterprise repairs and modernizes A-50 aircraft, which are used for long-range radar detection, as well as Tu-95MS strategic bombers. This makes the facility one of the most important in the Russian military aviation sector.

Ukrainian forces have also attacked Russian energy and oil infrastructure. The Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk and the Tuapse oil refinery in the Krasnodar region were damaged.

According to preliminary reports, hits were recorded in Novorossiysk at oil stands and on an S-400 air defense system launch pad. Specialists are determining the extent of the damage.

Warning! The videos contain strong language!

