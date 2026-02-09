Ukraine announces a new format for defense cooperation with France

France's Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Catherine Vautrin. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Ukraine and France are shifting to a new model of defense cooperation. Instead of delivering individual weapons, the two countries are preparing for joint production. This will ensure steady growth of Ukraine's military capabilities amid war.

According to Novyny.LIVE, Ministry of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram.

Ukraine and France are strengthening their defense cooperation

"This opens the door to large-scale joint projects in the defense industry. We are transitioning from supply to joint production and long-term solutions that will systematically strengthen our defense," Fedorov said.

The French side informed Ukraine of their preparations to deliver Mirage 2000 aircraft and the possibility of accelerating this process. Meanwhile, the two sides discussed further supplying AASM Hammer guided air bombs to Ukrainian forces, particularly in large quantities.

A significant portion of the negotiations focused on air defense. Ukraine confirmed its interest in expanding its SAMP/T, Mistral, and Crotale systems and ammunition. There was also a proposal to collaborate on improving the SAMP/T system in light of the ballistic missile threat. Another area of cooperation involves developing Aster missiles, including producing and delivering them.

The parties discussed the possibility of further strengthening the arsenal of long-range weapons, particularly by adding SCALP missiles.

Ukraine and France agreed to launch joint government and defense company projects focusing on testing new security solutions and creating innovative electronic warfare systems.

"We agreed on the key priorities of defense cooperation and discussed financing for joint projects, including through a European Union loan and the SAFE program.

Thank you, France, for your consistent political and military support of Ukraine. This partnership directly strengthens our defense and the security of Europe as a whole," said Mykhailo Fedorov.

