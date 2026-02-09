Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
France sends delegation to Ukraine's air defense sites

Publication time 9 February 2026 12:50
French delegation visits Ukraine's air defense positions
Air defense unit. Photo: still from the video

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced a working visit by a delegation from the France's Ministry of Defense, led by Catherine Vautrin, to Ukraine. According to Fedorov, the meetings occurred amid Russia's recent large-scale attacks on critical infrastructure, enabling foreign partners to witness the actual circumstances under which Ukraine lives and defends itself daily.

This information comes from Novyny.LIVE, which cites a statement by Mykhailo Fedorov. 

Advertisement

The French delegation evaluated the work of the Ukrainian air defense system

Fedorov noted that he and the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went directly to the combat positions of the air defense forces with the French delegation. This allowed the partners to observe the air defense system's operations under constant threat.

"The French delegation saw firsthand what Ukraine faces daily. Russia systematically attacks energy and civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones. No other country in the world has experienced such constant rocket and drone attacks," Fedorov said.

Fedorov emphasized that Ukraine has significantly increased its capabilities in unmanned technology since the start of the war and is now a leader in producing various types of drones. The state is also investing heavily in innovation, and missile development is considered one of the most promising areas. According to the minister, this sector is set to expand in close collaboration with Western partners.

He also noted that sanctions have not stopped Russia from producing missiles and drones. Therefore, the question of joint production and industrial cooperation with allies has become critical. This issue is not only about strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities but also ensuring Europe's long-term security.

"I showed Madame Wohren our military's round-the-clock vigilance and the French SAMP/T, Mirage 2000, and Mistral equipment on the battlefield.  Catherine Vautrin personally spoke with our military personnel. We thank our French partners for their support, which helps us protect the Ukrainian sky and save lives every day," said Fedyrov.

Mykhailo Fedorov France air defense drones
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
