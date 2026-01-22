Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine struck an oil terminal in the Russia's rear

Ukraine struck an oil terminal in the Russia's rear

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 January 2026 13:39
Ukraine attacks a Russian oil terminal in the Krasnodar region
Taman'neftegaz oil terminal. Photo: screenshot from the video

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Taman'neftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Region. Preliminary estimates put the damage at approximately 50 million dollars.

This information comes from Novyny.LIVE sources.

Advertisement

The Security Service of Ukraine caused $50 million in damage to Russia

As a result of the operation, pipelines on the docks and several storage tanks were damaged, causing a large-scale leak and fire.

According to sources, the fire covered approximately 7 thousand square meters, complicating containment and cleanup efforts.

Information about casualties is not currently available.




Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
