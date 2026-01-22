Ukraine attacks a Russian oil terminal in the Krasnodar region

Taman'neftegaz oil terminal. Photo: screenshot from the video

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Taman'neftegaz oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Region. Preliminary estimates put the damage at approximately 50 million dollars.

This information comes from Novyny.LIVE sources.

Advertisement

The Security Service of Ukraine caused $50 million in damage to Russia

As a result of the operation, pipelines on the docks and several storage tanks were damaged, causing a large-scale leak and fire.

According to sources, the fire covered approximately 7 thousand square meters, complicating containment and cleanup efforts.

Information about casualties is not currently available.

Read more: