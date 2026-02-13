Ukrainian forces hit Russia's Nebo-U radar worth $100 million

Nebo-U, Russian long-range mobile radar system. Photo: Russian media

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck Russia's Nebo-U radar system and other key enemy targets. The cost of one such radar is estimated at $100 million.

According to Novyny.LIVE, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on February 13.

Ukrainian forces hit Russia's Nebo-U radar

The General Staff said that on the night of February 13, Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out strikes on a number of important Russian targets in temporarily occupied territories. Such operations are designed to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

In the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region, near Solodkovodne and Liubymivka, concentrations of enemy personnel were hit. In the areas of Tokmak and Mykhailivka, locations of Russian UAV operators were struck.

In the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, near Selydove, Ukrainian troops targeted a Russian logistics and materiel depot.

Additionally, yesterday, in the area of Yevpatoriia (temporarily occupied Crimea), the 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar station was struck.

Ukrainian forces also struck an area of concentrated enemy military equipment near Komyshuvakha in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

"Enemy losses and the scale of the damage are being clarified. Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue systematic measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff emphasized.

What the Nebo-U radar is

The Nebo-U is a Russian long-range mobile radar system designed to detect aerial targets, including aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and low-observable objects.

It effectively serves as the "eyes" of air defense, capable of detecting targets hundreds of kilometers away, determining range, azimuth, and altitude, and transmitting data to air defense systems.

The cost of one such system is about $100 million.

