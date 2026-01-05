The ground robotic systems used by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

The ground robotic systems used by one of the Defense Intelligence (GUR) combat units in their daily operations signal the start of a new era in technological warfare. Special forces demonstrated the systems to journalists for the first time.

Novyny.LIVE was also present at the presentation.

A new era of war on the front line

These ground robotic systems are a fully Ukrainian development that has already been tested in real combat conditions. Not only can they transport cargo to the front line, but they can also fire on enemy targets with built-in machine guns.

"You are witnessing the beginning of a new era of warfare. Just two years ago, someone, somewhere, might have thought that something needed to be done in this direction. These are not just driverless machines. They are the result of our experience, etched in the lives and blood of our soldiers. Each of these machines is a testament to the experience of our soldiers," noted Oleksandr, a representative of "Lehit" systems, in an interview with Novyny.LIVE.

Ground robotic systems were first used in the war against Russia a year and a half ago. This year alone, they transported nearly nine tons of cargo of various types for a GUR combat unit. According to the military, the total distance traveled was about 1,275 kilometers.

How do ground robots "fight"?

These robots operate day and night, but their effectiveness and survivability depend on the capabilities of the enemy, weather conditions, and the overall operational situation. Therefore, the unit usually works in tandem with an FPV drone unit.

"We are very dependent on roads. As you can see, they are muddy and slippery right now, so it's impossible to go everywhere. We typically only use one or two roads. We have to take certain measures to complete the mission. Sometimes we study the road, start driving in the morning, and then have to stop due to an airstrike, missing bridge, or uncrossable river," Serhii, a serviceman from the Ground Robotics Systems Unit of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, says.

You can manage the ground robot from anywhere in the world, even New York City. The most important thing is to have stable internet connection. According to the military, the training time is about four hours.

One robot can cost anywhere from 400 thousand hryvnia to several million. It all depends on the equipment and additional installed features. According to combat officers of the unit, such machines will soon be able to replace dozens of people on the battlefield.

