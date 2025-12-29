Ukraine trains with NATO on Article 5 for the first time

Military exercises. Illustrative photo: Andrii Andriienko/Press Service of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine is gradually integrating into the North Atlantic Alliance's collective defense architecture. For the first time, Ukrainian experts from the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center for Analysis, Preparation, and Education participated in developing mechanisms for implementing Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty during the LOYAL DOLOS 2025 NATO exercises.

This information was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The Armed Forces of Ukraine took part in implementing Article 5 of the NATO Treaty

Representatives of JATEC participated in the final phase of the exercises, which focused on evaluating the combat capabilities of one of the Alliance's units. The scenario of the exercises also incorporated lessons from Russia's war against Ukraine, enabling more realistic modeling of combat operations in the face of rapid changes on the battlefield. For the Ukrainian experts, this was their first experience participating in NATO exercises of this level and format.

The LOYAL DOLOS exercises aimed to test and improve the Alliance's ability to act cohesively in multiple operational domains simultaneously.

Valerii Vyshnivskyi, Ukraine's senior national representative in JATEC and director of program implementation at the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center, emphasized the strategic importance of Ukrainian experts participating in LOYAL DOLOS 2025. He noted that, for the first time, Ukrainian representatives were involved in the practical implementation of the Alliance's collective security mechanisms as outlined in Article 5.

Vyshnivskyi also noted that this contributed to Ukraine's recognition at the North Atlantic Council level as one of the most experienced participants in the regional security system, as well as a greater understanding of the importance of close cooperation with Ukraine's security and defense forces.

Approximately 1,500 military personnel and civilian experts participated in the exercises, working in various locations throughout Europe. They evaluated the capabilities of one of NATO's rapid deployment corps as a combat unit of the Alliance.

Read more: