Ukraine mobilizes 30,000 troops monthly — Zelensky says allies want more

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is mobilizing tens of thousands of people every month. However, the partners want more.

He made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg.

Mobilization in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is mobilizing 30,000 people per month, but its allies want more. Commenting on the increase in conscription, the president said that the issue of mobilization requires a comprehensive approach.

"Even if soldiers ask to mobilize more people, you have to balance. It's very difficult question you have to balance because it is a society, people, and they have to work, and pay taxes. And then this money goes to army" said the president of Ukraine.

According to him, partners raise this issue, but Zelensky responded that the Ukrainian army's decision was to mobilize around 30 thousand people per month, and the system is currently doing so.

