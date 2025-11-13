Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Ukraine mobilizes 30,000 people per month, but allies want more

Ukraine mobilizes 30,000 people per month, but allies want more

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 November 2025 22:55
Updated 22:59
Ukraine mobilizes 30,000 troops monthly — Zelensky says allies want more
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine is mobilizing tens of thousands of people every month. However, the partners want more.

He made this statement in an interview with Bloomberg

Mobilization in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is mobilizing 30,000 people per month, but its allies want more. Commenting on the increase in conscription, the president said that the issue of mobilization requires a comprehensive approach. 

"Even if soldiers ask to mobilize more people, you have to balance. It's very difficult question you have to balance because it is a society, people, and they have to work, and pay taxes. And then this money goes to army" said the president of Ukraine. 

According to him, partners raise this issue, but Zelensky responded that the Ukrainian army's decision was to mobilize around 30 thousand people per month, and the system is currently doing so. 

Read more:

Russia escalates energy war — 16,000 drones fired since August

Fog, rain and kamikazes — how Russia wastes its troops

Volodymyr Zelensky military conscription military mobilization war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
