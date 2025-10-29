Ukraine deals major blow to Russia's war industry — three factories hit overnight

An attack on the oil refinery. Photo: Russian media

On the night of October 29, Ukrainian military forces successfully attacked strategic facilities of Russia's military-industrial complex. Disabling these enterprises' production capabilities significantly weakens the occupiers' ability to continue combat operations.

On Wednesday, October 29, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this via Telegram.

The strikes on Russian factories

The Defense Forces hit two oil refineries that support the Russian army. As a result, explosions and fires were reported.

The Novospassky oil refinery in the village of Novospasskoe in the Ulyanovsk Region was hit in particular.

"This oil refinery is part of the Proinvest holding company. Its main area of activity is the primary processing of hydrocarbons. The plant processes 600 thousand tons of oil per year, accounting for 0.2% of total Russian processing. It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil. It supplies fuel for internal consumption in Russia and exports petroleum products," according to the report.

Additionally, the Mariysky oil refinery in Tabashino, the Republic of Mari El, was attacked. There were explosions and a fire at the facility. The enterprise meets the demand of the Volga Federal District. Its projected capacity is approximately 1.3 million tons per year, equivalent to about 0.5% of Russia's total processing volume. The plant has two lines for primary oil processing and a separate vacuum processing unit for residual oil.

The results of the missions and the extent of the damage are currently being determined.

On the night of October 29, Ukrainian attack drones hit the Budyonnovsk gas processing plant in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai.

"There was an impact on the GPU-1 production unit. The plant's design capacity is 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The plant supplies gas to several enterprises in the region and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry," the report reads.

The General Staff noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to implement measures aimed at stopping Russian aggression.

