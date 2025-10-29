Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Ukraine targets three major Russian oil and gas plants

Ukraine targets three major Russian oil and gas plants

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 October 2025 21:40
Updated 21:47
Ukraine deals major blow to Russia's war industry — three factories hit overnight
An attack on the oil refinery. Photo: Russian media

On the night of October 29, Ukrainian military forces successfully attacked strategic facilities of Russia's military-industrial complex. Disabling these enterprises' production capabilities significantly weakens the occupiers' ability to continue combat operations.

On Wednesday, October 29, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this via Telegram.

Advertisement

The strikes on Russian factories

The Defense Forces hit two oil refineries that support the Russian army. As a result, explosions and fires were reported. 

The Novospassky oil refinery in the village of Novospasskoe in the Ulyanovsk Region was hit in particular. 

"This oil refinery is part of the Proinvest holding company. Its main area of activity is the primary processing of hydrocarbons. The plant processes 600 thousand tons of oil per year, accounting for 0.2% of total Russian processing. It produces gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil. It supplies fuel for internal consumption in Russia and exports petroleum products," according to the report.

Additionally, the Mariysky oil refinery in Tabashino, the Republic of Mari El, was attacked. There were explosions and a fire at the facility. The enterprise meets the demand of the Volga Federal District. Its projected capacity is approximately 1.3 million tons per year, equivalent to about 0.5% of Russia's total processing volume. The plant has two lines for primary oil processing and a separate vacuum processing unit for residual oil.

The results of the missions and the extent of the damage are currently being determined.

On the night of October 29, Ukrainian attack drones hit the Budyonnovsk gas processing plant in Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai. 

"There was an impact on the GPU-1 production unit. The plant's design capacity is 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The plant supplies gas to several enterprises in the region and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry," the report reads.

The General Staff noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to implement measures aimed at stopping Russian aggression.

Read more:

NGU repels one of Russia’s largest assaults in Donetsk — video

Ukrainian Special Forces strike major Oil Refinery in Saratov

war AFU Ukraine occupiers General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information