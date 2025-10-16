Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Ukrainian Special Forces strike major Oil Refinery in Saratov

Ukrainian Special Forces strike major Oil Refinery in Saratov

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 October 2025 15:22
Updated 15:26
Ukrainian forces target Rosneft Saratov Oil Refinery in new strike
Saratov Oil Refinery. Photo: Russian media

Special Operations Forces of Ukraine hit the Saratov Oil Refinery — one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces on Telegram on Thursday, October 16.

The Saratov refinery was damaged

The Saratov Refinery, formerly known as the "Krecking" Plant, is part of the Rosneft Oil Company.

As of 2020, the refinery's oil refining capacity was 7.2 million tons; by 2023, it had decreased to 4.8 million tons.

It is known that the last time the facility was already hit by the SOF was on September 16, 2025.

"Special Operations Forces continue to carry out asymmetric actions to stop the enemy," the statement said.

Read more:

Russia hits Ukraine’s power facilities every night — Zelensky

General Staff of the AFU confirms strike on Feodosia oil terminal

war Oil refinery Ukraine occupiers SOF russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
