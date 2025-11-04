Ukrainian Forces strike Lukoil oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on November 4

Attack on an oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. Photo: Screenshot from video

On the night of November 4, Ukrainian drones attacked the "Lukoil" oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The attack involved dozens of drones.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Lukoil under attack

According to sources, the operation was carried out by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (GUR) together with pilots from the Armed Forces and Special Operations Forces (SSO). Ukrainian drones conducted an overnight raid on the Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia.

Reports indicate that more than 50 Ukrainian-made drones were involved in the strike, including Bober and FP-1 models. The attack took place while repairs were underway on a rectification column used for primary oil processing, which had already been damaged in previous strikes.

"Information about the hit was also shared on several Russian Telegram channels. Videos posted by local users showed a bright glow above the refinery, followed by explosions and a large fire at the site," sources report.

What is known about the refinery

Ukraine's intelligence noted that Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteorgsintez is one of Russia’s leading refineries, supplying the Moscow region — which accounts for about 30% of the country’s gasoline consumption. The plant’s nominal capacity for primary oil refining is around 17 million tonnes per year.

The refinery produces more than 50 types of petroleum products, including automotive, aviation, and diesel fuels, as well as bitumen and paraffin. Its output is actively used by the Russian military and defense industry.

