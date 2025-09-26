Ukraine confirms strike on Afipsky oil refinery in Russia

Fires at Afipsky oil refinery in Russia. Photo: screenshot

On the night of September 26, Ukrainian drones hit the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. The annual processing volume is about 6.25 million tons.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Attack on the Afip oil refinery in Russia

The General Staff announced that units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with other components of the Defense Forces, hit the Afipsky oil refinery. This operation aimed to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities and hinder the supply of fuel and ammunition to their military units.

"This refinery, located in the Krasnodar region, primarily produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Its annual processing volume is approximately 6.25 million tons. The company supplies the Russian occupation army," the statement reads.

It was noted that the hit and fire have been confirmed. The extent and details of the damage are currently being clarified.

"The General Staff emphasized that the Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the message concludes.

Read more:

DIU destroys amphibious aircraft in Crimea for first time

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s key oil port in Primorsk