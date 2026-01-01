Ukraine receives two Patriot missile batteries to protect against Russian attacks

Patriot system. Photo: Agencja Wyborcza.pl/Jacek Marczewski

Ukraine has bolstered its air defense capabilities by deploying two additional Patriot systems. These systems are currently defending Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. The deployment was made possible through agreements with the German government.

This information was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

Two additional Patriot systems have arrived in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes the key advantage of the Patriot system: its versatility. The system can effectively work against both aerodynamic targets and complex ballistic threats, including hypersonic missiles. The systems have already proven their ability to intercept Russia's "Zircon" and "Kinzhal" missiles, which travel at extremely high speeds.

The Patriot's effectiveness is ensured by a modern radar station that can detect and track dozens of air targets simultaneously. The system's missiles, particularly the PAC-3 MSE version, hit targets with direct guidance, significantly increasing the likelihood of destroying ballistic missiles.

Another important feature is the system's ability to operate in automatic mode. This enables the system to respond to threats immediately, which is critical during sudden or mass attacks. One battery can detect up to a hundred targets simultaneously and track several of them in combat interception mode.

The Patriot also has significant range and altitude capabilities. It can intercept airborne objects at altitudes of up to 24 kilometers and distances of up to 160 kilometers, enabling it to cover large areas.

