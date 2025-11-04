Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive near Pokrovsk — video

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past month, the Security Service of Ukraine's Special Operations Center "Alpha" has significantly increased its activity on the Pokrovsk front. As a result of targeted operations in the city and its outskirts, over 1,500 Russian occupiers and a substantial amount of their equipment have been eliminated.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

Fighting Near Pokrovsk

Special forces are operating in some of the hottest combat zones — their units have been engaged along this front line for months, and following a recent escalation in fighting, the number of "Alpha" fighters in the area has significantly increased. They carry out complex missions both in open battles and in raid operations behind enemy lines, eliminating Russian troops and infrastructure that support offensive actions.

According to monthly reports, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck 39 artillery systems, including multiple rocket launchers used to shell Pokrovsk. To open "corridors" for drone strikes, the soldiers also destroyed 18 air defense and electronic warfare systems. In addition, during a series of raids behind enemy lines, they blew up three large depots containing fuel and ammunition.

Overall, the SBU reports that during the past month in the Pokrovsk sector, its forces eliminated over 1,500 Russian troops, 20 tanks, 62 armored vehicles, 39 artillery and rocket systems, 10 air defense assets, 8 electronic warfare systems, 532 transport vehicles, 592 enemy positions and fortifications, as well as two ammunition depots and one fuel storage site. All strikes were documented with video evidence, the SBU noted.

"The SBU operates with precision and professionalism, using every available means — both at the front line and deep behind enemy lines. Our soldiers continue to destroy the occupiers by the thousands across all directions of Ukraine's defense," the statement reads.

