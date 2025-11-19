Shelling of Ternopil on November 19 — Russia hit a residential building — video

Aftermath of the strike on Ternopil. Photo: Suspilne Ternopil

In Ternopil, Russian occupiers struck a residential high-rise on the morning of November 19. Emergency services are working at the site of impact.

The consequences of the attack were reported by Mayor Serhiy Nadal on Telegram.

Aftermath of the attack on Ternopil

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the city with cruise missiles and strike drones.

"Several buildings have been damaged. A rescue operation is underway," the mayor said.

As reported by Suspilne, early information indicates that two people were killed in the shelling. The number of injured is being clarified as of 8:55 a.m. EST.

