Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Russian strike hits residential building in Ternopil — video

Russian strike hits residential building in Ternopil — video

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 November 2025 10:01
Updated 10:06
Shelling of Ternopil on November 19 — Russia hit a residential building — video
Aftermath of the strike on Ternopil. Photo: Suspilne Ternopil

In Ternopil, Russian occupiers struck a residential high-rise on the morning of November 19. Emergency services are working at the site of impact.

The consequences of the attack were reported by Mayor Serhiy Nadal on Telegram.

Advertisement

Aftermath of the attack on Ternopil

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the city with cruise missiles and strike drones.

"Several buildings have been damaged. A rescue operation is underway," the mayor said.

As reported by Suspilne, early information indicates that two people were killed in the shelling. The number of injured is being clarified as of 8:55 a.m. EST.

Read more:

Medical centers damaged as Russia launches new attack on Kyiv

EU officials stand with Ukraine after Russia launches new strikes

 Drones can offset Ukraine’s troop shortage — Pivnenko

Trump’s 28-point plan — US holds secret talks with Russia
 

shelling war in Ukraine attack dead
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information