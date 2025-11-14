Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
EU officials stand with Ukraine after Russia launches new strikes

Publication time 14 November 2025 21:36
Updated 21:40
"This needs to stop" — EU slams Russia for attacks on Ukraine
Consequences of the shelling of Kyiv. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

The European Union has condemned Russia's attack on Ukrainian cities. European representatives emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for its ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.

They addressed this issue on social media on November 14.

Reaction of EU representatives to the shelling of Ukraine on November 14

"Last night, Ukraine endured yet another massive wave of Russian strikes. Kyiv was heavily targeted, resulting in tragic loss of life, numerous injuries, and widespread destruction. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," wrote Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

She emphasized that Finland unequivocally condemns Russia's ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The politician stated that international law establishes a firm obligation to protect civilians at all times.

"Russia must be held accountable for its continuous violations of international humanitarian law," said Valtonen.

At the same time, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands David van Weel expressed support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people. He emphasized that Russia is deliberately destroying Ukraine's energy facilities.

"Russia deliberately destroys Ukrainian energy facilities across the country. This needs to stop. We must increase support to Ukraine and ramp up pressure on Russia," the minister wrote.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola said that the world will never accept the "normalization of Russian aggression". She also emphasized her support for the Ukrainian people.

"Terrible scenes in Kyiv after last night's sustained, indiscriminate, bombardment of residential areas by Russia," Metsola wrote.

European Union Kyiv Ukraine shelling war in Ukraine
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
