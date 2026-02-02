Russian invaders hunt civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

The aftermath of the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Oleh Buriak, the head of the Zaporizhzhia District State Administration, reported on the current situation in the city. According to Buriak, Russian occupiers are hunting down civilians and terrorizing hospitals.

Buriak discussed this on Den.LIVE on Monday, February 2.

The situation in Zaporizhzhia

Buriak said that, during yesterday's Russian strike on the maternity hospital, 15 medical workers, 16 women, and three women with infants were in the building.

"For the second day now, they have been cleaning up debris, boarding up windows and doors, and preserving the building because it has been depressurized. It is currently -7°C (16.4°F) in Zaporizhzhia, so keeping the building warm is difficult. However, we have several other maternity hospitals," said the head of the Zaporizhzhia District State Administration.

He also recalled how Russian occupiers killed a one-day-old baby in Vilniansk. The baby's mother survived.

According to Buriak, the shelling of frontline communities has significantly intensified. The enemy is using various types of weapons.

Assassination attempt on the head of the Tavriya community

The head of the Zaporizhzhia District State Administration revealed details about the attempted assassination of Mykola Svyrydenko.

"He left his office, got into his car, and a 'waiting drone' was waiting nearby. As soon as he got into the car, the drone exploded," said Buriak.

Svyrydenko suffered penetrating wounds to his lungs and liver but survived. He is already participating in online meetings from his hospital bed.

