Main Army Russian drones on Starlink — Fedorov made an important statement

Russian drones on Starlink — Fedorov made an important statement

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 January 2026 19:33
Russian attack drones with Starlinks: Ukraine reached out to SpaceX
Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: Fedorov/Facebook

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is collaborating with SpaceX, an American aerospace company, to address the issue of using Starlink on Russian drones. The Ukrainian side has proposed solutions to this issue.

On Thursday, January 29, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on X.

Advertisement

Starlink on Russian drones

The Minister of Defense noted that, within hours of Russian drones equipped with Starlink connectivity appearing over Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defense team reached out to SpaceX and suggested solutions.

Fedorov expressed gratitude to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk for their prompt response and efforts to resolve the situation.

He also emphasized that Musk's urgent activation of Starlink and dispatch of the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine was crucial to the country's resilience.

"Western technologies must continue to support the democratic world and protect civilians — not be used for terror and the destruction of peaceful cities," the minister concluded.

Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
