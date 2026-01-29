Russian attack drones with Starlinks: Ukraine reached out to SpaceX

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Photo: Fedorov/Facebook

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is collaborating with SpaceX, an American aerospace company, to address the issue of using Starlink on Russian drones. The Ukrainian side has proposed solutions to this issue.

On Thursday, January 29, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on X.

Advertisement

Starlink on Russian drones

The Minister of Defense noted that, within hours of Russian drones equipped with Starlink connectivity appearing over Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defense team reached out to SpaceX and suggested solutions.

Fedorov expressed gratitude to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Elon Musk for their prompt response and efforts to resolve the situation.

He also emphasized that Musk's urgent activation of Starlink and dispatch of the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine was crucial to the country's resilience.

"Western technologies must continue to support the democratic world and protect civilians — not be used for terror and the destruction of peaceful cities," the minister concluded.

Within hours of reports that Russian drones equipped with Starlink connectivity were operating over Ukrainian cities, the Ministry of Defense team promptly contacted @SpaceX and proposed concrete ways to resolve the issue. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) January 29, 2026

Read more:

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders

Europe moves to fill US intelligence gap for Ukraine