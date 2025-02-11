Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine more than 480 times a day

Consequences of the shelling. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Russian troops regularly shell Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of massive attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Polohivskyi districts, one person was killed and five others were wounded over the past day.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Russians attack Omelnyk in Polohivskyi district

On the morning of February 11, the invaders struck Omelnyk village in Polohivskyi district with guided aerial bombs. The blast wave and debris destroyed private houses and outbuildings.

As a result of the attack, a woman and two men were injured and promptly received the necessary medical care.

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia region during the day

In total, the enemy launched 481 attacks on 11 localities of the region on the last day. The occupants carried out 16 air strikes on Tavriyske and Gulyaypol. 290 strikes with drones of various modifications hit Chervonodniprovka, Novotroitske, Kamianske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

In addition, 2 MLRS attacks were recorded in Novodarivka and Shcherbaky, and another 173 artillery shells covered the territory of Bilenke, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

The attacks damaged dozens of residential buildings and apartments. The police received 26 reports of destruction of residential infrastructure.

