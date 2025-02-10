Shelling of Sumy on February 9 — Video of the hit was posted online

The aftermath of the attack on Sumy. Photos: Suspilne

On the evening of February 9, Russian troops attacked a residential area in Sumy with attack drones. As a result of the attack, one person was injured and serious damage was caused.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and the consequences of the shelling were shown online.

Consequences of the attack on Sumy on February 9

According to the RMA, one woman was injured as a result of the occupiers' strike. Six cars were destroyed and about 15 were damaged. Windows in nearby homes were also smashed.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service said that they evacuated 65 people from the damaged houses and promptly deployed a mobile "Point of Invincibility" that operates around the clock.

