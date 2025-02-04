Russians abandoned their positions in the Kupiansk sector after losses — details

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions at the front, repelling enemy attacks in all key areas. Over the past day, the occupiers suffered losses and failed to achieve their objectives. It is known that Russian troops were forced to partially withdraw from their advanced positions in several areas.

This was reported by the official channel of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSG Khortytsia) via Telegram.

Situation at the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military near Vovchansk, but was unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops conducted offensives near Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Zahryzove, but were forced to retreat from their advanced positions due to the active fire of the AFU. According to information, the Russian command is threatening to shoot its soldiers in order to force them to return to their lost positions.

Lymanskyi and Siverskyi directions

In the Lymanskyi axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near Terny and Yampolivka. The enemy continues to build up forces for new offensives. In the Siverskyi sector, the Russians used vehicles to send personnel to the Verkhnekamianske area, but they were detected and destroyed along with the troops in advance.

What is happening in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk?

Street fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy also tried to break through the Ukrainian defense near Krymske, but the situation remained under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

The invaders continue to attack in the areas of Lysivka, Dachne and Yantarne. Russian troops also attacked near Zelene Pole, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne and Novooleksandrivka.

To reinforce their units, the enemy used motorized vehicles near Nadiivka and cars near Uspenivka, but five motorcycles and four cars were destroyed by fire. Ukrainian troops continue to eliminate the remnants of the enemy assault groups.

Novopavlivske direction — what is known

Russian troops tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kostiantynopil, but failed. Near Velyka Novosilka, the invaders used armored vehicles, but two tanks and two armored personnel carriers were destroyed by Ukrainian fire. After the losses, the enemy gave up further offensive actions.

As a reminder, today, January 4, the Russians attacked Izyum in the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and injuries.

Also, South Korean intelligence said that DPRK troops had withdrawn from the Kursk region.